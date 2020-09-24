Robert E. "Dusty" Hilt, Sr., 92, of Lancaster, PA, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born July 15, 1928, he was the son of the late Eleanor Hinkel Hilt and Paul Hilt. He was the loving husband of Betty G. Hilt who died July 30, 2009. They were married 63 years. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul J. Hilt and Vernon G. Hilt.
Dusty retired from Armstrong World Industries in 1988. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, serving on the Church Council.
Dusty graduated from JP McCaskey High School in 1947. He was very proud of his school, playing football, basketball, and supporting his school's sports program until the end. His love for baseball was evident throughout his life, as a player in Lancaster County and later as a coach. He was a member of the Lancaster County Baseball Hall of Fame. After his retirement, Dusty enjoyed ushering for the Lancaster Barnstormers for 14 years and chauffeuring for Armstrong World Industries. He had many interests in his life; gardening, landscaping, arts and crafts, he created life size Wizard of Oz characters, and woodcarving. His devoted love for his family stood out most of all. Dusty did his best at giving someone a smile every day.
Surviving is his son, Robert E. Hilt, Jr., and his wife, Jill S. Hilt, his daughter, Debra A. Brown and her husband, David T. Brown, five grandchildren: Jason, Melanie, Chelsea, Lindsey, and Jordan, six great-grandchildren; Dylan, Natalie, Molly, Morgan, Nathan and William and last, but never forgotten, his sidekick, Ozzy, his dog.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held with services rendered by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Please visit Dusty's Memorial Page at: