Robert E. Dietz, 89, of Akron died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 4th, 2022. Robert was born in Lancaster, PA and was the son of the late Ellsworth and Helen (Scheuchenzuber) Dietz. His first wife, Dawn (Fisher) Dietz, died in 1987, his current wife, Patricia Dietz died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Gardens Retirement Home, Stevens, PA.
Robert attended Lampeter H.S. and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Upon his return, he met and married Dawn and graduated from Stevens Trade School. Robert was a press operator for Bearings Company of America/Federal Mogul for 48 years, where he went on to be an award-winning tool and die maker. He loved working to keep busy, so after retiring, Robert went on to work at Manheim Auto Auction for 19 years.
He enjoyed working on cars, fishing and vacationing to Ocean City, MD and Chincoteague, VA. Robert was a steak and chicken pot pie man who loved to bowl and listen to old country and western music. He was neighborly to all, including helping with snow plowing.
Robert is survived by three children: Lisa M. (Carl) Miller of Lititz, Scott A. Dietz (Shirley) of Lititz and Douglas W. (Jen Seymour) Dietz of Lancaster, 19 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Lois DeForest, and his stepchildren, Kevin Lamphere, Lori Guyton and Shawn Lamphere. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert K. Dietz.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Robert's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Silver Spring Cemetery, Silver Spring, PA.
