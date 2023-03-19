Robert E. "Bobby" Myers, 60, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Richard R. and Lois J. (Eshleman) Myers.
Bobby was a 1981 graduate of Solanco High School, where he excelled at basketball. He was an avid North Carolina Tarheels and Baltimore Orioles fan. He loved hunting, fishing, playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren. Affectionately known as "Boat Dock Bob", he managed the dock operations at Muddy Run Park for the past several years.
Bobby is survived his daughter, Tori, wife of Dylan Newnam; 3 grandchildren: Lucas, Dawson, and Louanne; a sister, Mary, wife of Scott Peiffer; a niece, Marla, wife of Kris Davis; and his companion, Michele Doerr.
A service celebrating Bobby's life will take place in the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastors Blake Deibler and John Hartman officiating. The family will greet friends in the Family Life Center from 2-3 p.m. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville. Memories of Bobby can be shared at www.dewalds.com
