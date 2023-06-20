Robert E. "Bob" Reider, 65, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata, son of the late Russell and Gloria (Hornberger) Reider and was the husband of Margaret L. "Marge" (Shober) Reider, with whom he would have celebrated 48 years of marriage on June 21st.
A member of the Cocalico Prop Busters, he enjoyed building and flying remote controlled airplanes, golfing, fishing, and weekends at the beach.
Robert worked for CG Sweigart in HVAC, Cocalico Plumbing and Heating in new home management construction, and for APR in sales and IT.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by 2 daughters, Angie, wife of Mark Stedman of Orlando, FL, Jenny, wife of Sam Hoskins of Chambersburg; 9 grandchildren, Nathanael and wife, Mary, Ethan, Faith, Martha, and Judah Stedman, Susannah, Ellie, Joy, and Caleb Hoskins; 4 siblings, Deb, wife of William E. Sweigart, Denise, wife of Rick Dry, Rodney Reider, and Scott Reider, husband of Kim; step-mother, Grace Reider; and sister-in-law, Judy Reider.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Reider.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver.
If desired, memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Ephrata Community Health Foundation, 722 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
