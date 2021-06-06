Robert E. "Bob" Mohler, 76, of New Providence, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Born in Akron, PA, he was the husband of Cynthia L. Fisher Mohler and they celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on May 29th. He was the son of the late Melvin R. and Miriam Jean Shreiner Burkholder.
Bob worked as a spray painter for Case New Holland and loved to go hunting, especially on hunting trips that took him across the United States and Canada. He also loved to go fishing, boating at the Indian River Inlet, going to the beach at Ocean City, MD, and he liked playing frisbee with his dog, Gunner. His true passion was being with his family for cookouts and parties on the Fourth of July.
In addition to his wife Cynthia, he is survived by five children, Robert Mohler, Jr., husband of Wendi, Marticville, PA, Melanie, wife of Mike Johnson, Witmer, PA, Michelle Jansson, Witmer, PA, Heather, wife of Brad Risch, Lancaster, PA and Jeremy, husband of Cherry Lookenbill, Lancaster, PA; two brothers, Nelson, husband of Erma Mohler, New Holland, PA and Barry, husband of Theresa Mohler, Ephrata, PA, three sisters, Maryann Bender, Ephrata, PA, Brenda Eberly, New Holland, PA, and Cindy, wife of Earl Gerhart, Ephrata, PA. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Private Celebration of Life Service for Bob will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's name may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Please visit Bob's Memorial Page at: