Robert E. "Bob" Eitnier, 66, of Lititz, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert "Chick" and Sylvia (Krumbine) Eitnier.
Bob was a former cement truck driver for Rohrer's Quarry, Lititz. He liked muscle cars, and was an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Surviving is a sister, Shelby Mather; a nephew Keith Mather; a niece Keri wife of Joe McHugh; and great nieces Karly, Alyssa, and Mackenzie; all of Middletown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents John & Naomi Krumbine, and Clarence & Esther Eitnier.
Service and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Bob's memory may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
