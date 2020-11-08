Robert E. "Bob" Duffy, Sr.

Robert Eugene "Bob" Duffy, Sr., 80, of Salunga, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Carl K. and Helen P. (Zook) Duffy.
Bob was a truck driver and worked for RCA, Community Hospital, and Stauffer's of Kissel Hill throughout his life. He kept active in social clubs and was a member of Elks Lodge – Lancaster, the Moose Lodge, AMVETS, and the American Legion. He was a member of the National Guard.
Bob was a Christian and was a member of Mt. Eden Evangelical Lutheran and attended Lancaster Church of the Brethren.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert E. "Gene" Duffy, Jr., his wife Katie, five grandchildren: Ryan, Evan, Aaron, Madison, and Katelyn, and a sister Dorothy Hess, wife of Carl. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Edward R. Duffy and his daughter Vickie L. Duffy.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
