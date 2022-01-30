Robert E. ‘Bob’ Denlinger Sr., 75, died Thursday, January 27, 2022 after a courageous, years-long fight with cancer. He was at home with his family by his side. A lifelong resident of Lancaster County, Bob was the husband of Margie A. Denlinger, with whom he recently celebrated 45 years of marriage, and the son of the late Earl B. Denlinger and the late Ruth Denlinger Buckwalter. Bob spent most of his career at the Armstrong Ceiling Plant in Marietta, where he worked 37 years, and as a retiree he delivered auto glass part-time for Pilkington. When he was behind the wheel on his own time, he liked to remind his family that he was a professional driver and certified ‘safe.’ Before the concept was given a label, Bob perfected the art of the ‘dad joke’, and his witty, warm sense of humor truly made it a pleasure to be in his company. He treated every individual he encountered with the same level of respect and kindness. Although he raised a little hell as a young man, in his later years Bob treasured the time he spent outside in the rocking chair beside his wife, reading the newspaper and watching the birds and squirrels that he religiously fed. He also spent countless hours behind his iPad playing Words with Friends against his sister Jane Spangler, each player claiming to participate mostly for the benefit of the other one, and both somehow winning most of the time. Bob was the proud dog-dad of Joey, who brought him so much joy and entertainment. In addition to his wife and sister, he is survived by two children: Desiree Yori, partner of Jim Mulholland, Levittown, and Derek Denlinger, partner of Sara Peters, Lebanon; and two grandchildren: Noah Yori of Levittown and Liam Yori of Philadelphia. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert E. Denlinger, Jr. Bob requested for his obituary to express his gratitude for the care he received from Dr. Naeem Latif and the team at UPMC Lititz Hematology and Oncology Care. Thank you, from Bob and his family.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. Officiating his service will be Pastor Larry Dunlap of Bird-in-Hand United Methodist Church, where Bob was a member. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Guests are requested to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Interment will follow the service at Ironville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob’s memory to Bird-in-Hand United Methodist Church, 2620 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, PA 17505. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville