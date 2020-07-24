Robert E. "Bob" Crosby

Robert Crosby, 80, of Manheim Township, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Bob was the devoted husband of Donna (Coffman) Crosby for more than 58 years. He was the loving father to Craig Crosby, of Philadelphia, and Kedren Crosby, married to Sarah Colantonio, of Lancaster, and grandfather to Tom and Therese Toczek, of Lancaster. He is survived by his brother, Richard, of Jefferson, Georgia, married to Sauni.
Many of his hobbies involved spending time in the great outdoors, including hunting, gardening and relaxing at a vacation spot in Massanutten, VA. He was a member of the Isaac Walton Conservation League, Red Rose Chapter, and enjoyed caring for their land north of Lancaster. He also was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, having grown up in western PA.
In his professional life, Bob served as Vice President of Development for Lancaster General Hospital from 1977 to 1995. He also served as President of the Rotary Club of Lancaster and as a member of Rotary in Myerstown and Cleveland, Ohio. In Myerstown, he helped Evangelical School of Theology with its development efforts. Prior to moving to Lancaster, he worked in development for Cleveland State University and prior to that, the University of Findlay (Ohio) from where he had graduated in 1961. He was a Fellow of the National Society of Fundraising Executives (NSFRE).
Bob was a member of the Church of God of Landisville for more than 40 years, serving as a regular Sunday school teacher, on the church's Finance Team and as President of the Administrative Council.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made in Bob's memory to the Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church St., Landisville, PA 17538, or to the Isaac Walton League, Red Rose Chapter, 25 Sportsmen Dr., Schaefferstown, PA 17088. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home. Landisville/Columbia
A living tribute »