Robert E. "Bob" Bradfield, 89, of Mount Joy, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, Bob was the son of the late Gurn and Edna (Emenheiser) Bradfield. He was the husband of Nancy (Ruth) Bradfield with whom he would have celebrated 66 years this coming November 26th.
Bob proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. Bob and his wife, Nancy owned and operated the Mt. Gretna Roller Rink for 25 years. He also worked at Rutt Appliances and Heistand Supply. Bob was a member of LCBC. There wasn't a restaurant that Bob was not aware of. He loved going out to eat with friends and meeting new ones. Bob and Nancy enjoyed touring on their motorcycle, traveling all over the United States. He also enjoyed his dog "Sadie" and most of all spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife Nancy, are two sons, Robert T. Bradfield, husband of Missy of Mount Joy and Donald Bradfield, husband of Lisa of Phoenix, AZ; a son in law, Thomas Hatt of Mount Joy; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Hatt.
A memorial service honoring Bob's life will be held at LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11 AM in the West Wing Auditorium. Please use the South Auditorium Entrance. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com