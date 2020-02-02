Robert E. "Bob" Boyd, 88, of Maytown, and formerly of Mount Joy, died peacefully, Thursday January 30, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness. He was the widower of Wanda (Steffen) Boyd who died in 2019. Born in Mount Joy he was the son of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Morgan) Boyd.
Bob was the owner of the former Boyd's Mobile Home Service of Mount Joy. He proudly served in U.S. Army from 1948 – 1951. He was a member of the American Legion Walter S. Ebersole Post 185, VFW Post 5752, both of Mount Joy. His hobbies included walking, and watching "cowboy movies".
Surviving is one son, Arthur "Rusty" husband of Cindy Boyd, Manheim; four daughters, Bobbi Sumpman, Mount Joy, Roxanne "Annie" wife of Harold Henry, Mount Joy, Becky wife of William Graham, Manheim, Melissa wife of Jerry Kipphorn, Manheim; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main St., Mount Joy on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment with military honors will be in Henry Eberle Cemetery, Mount Joy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 706 Rothsville Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
