Robert E. “Bob” Bird, Sr., age 77 of Gap, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 21, 2021. He was the husband of Carol J. Melott Bird with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage in June. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late George William and Jane Ingram Bird. Bob attended the Apostolic Church of Oxford for over 40 years where he enjoyed witnessing about Jesus, serving as an usher, and an elder. He enjoyed car shows, drag races, stock cars, music, and was always very patriotic. His most prized possession was his family which he adored.
He was the loving father of Barbara C. Smoker of Ronks, Robert E. “Bob,” Jr., husband of Christina L. Bird of Kirkwood, Daniel C., Sr., husband of Kelly L. Bird of Georgetown, D. Christine, wife of Michael Patterson, Sr. of Kinzers, and many other children he loved as his own, Melissa and John, to name a few. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 5 siblings: Virginia Melott, Angel Anastacio, Ella Walton, Walter Bird, and Kenneth Bird. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
Funeral service will take place from Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, on Friday, November 26th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Minister Bo Barrett will be officiating. Interment will be in the Romansville United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org. reynoldsandshivery.com