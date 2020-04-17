Robert E. "Bo" Groff, 92 of Millersville passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at home while in the presence of his loving wife and his daughter. Born in Conestoga on September 25, 1927 he was the son of the late Maris and Blanche Earhart Groff. He was the husband of Reba Hess Groff with who he married on November 27, 1950.
Bo served for the United States Army during both WWII and the Korean Conflict. He received a purple heart while serving during Korea. He worked for Hamilton Watch for over 42 years as a tool and die maker. Robert was the proud owner of Groff's Sporting Goods, Millersville for over 20 years.
Robert was a strong Christian man who loved the Lord, he was an active member of the Conestoga United Methodist Church and was currently the chairman of the Administration Council for the church, a position he held for over 30 years.
Bo was a very friendly man who loved to talk. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
Robert will be deeply missed by his wife of nearly 70 years, Reba; daughter, Reyna, wife of Keith A. Lefever of Lancaster; granddaughters, Kristen Schuller and Lindsey Shepps and great-grandchildren, Jayden, Sofia, Mason, Hadley and Carter. Bo was preceded in death by his brothers, Roy and Raymond Groff.
Private family services were held in the Conestoga United Methodist Cemetery. Memorial remembrances may be made in Bo's memory to Conestoga UM Church, 71 Sand Hill Road, Conestoga, PA 17516. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
