Robert E. Bachman, 58, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Debbie A. Wilt Bachman, who passed away in 2016. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late James N. Bachman and Maureen M. McCollum Banner of Millerstown, and the stepson of Joseph Banner.
Robert had owned and operated his own Jersey dairy farm for many years in Mount Joy. He had also previously worked in the mines in Tremont.
He was a member of the Dela-ches Fishing Assn. in Lawn, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and being busy. He was kind and giving, and got along with everyone he met.
In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his daughter Jenna Weaver of Lancaster, his siblings: Michele Hess, and Michael married to Anita Bachman, both of Manheim; his stepdaughter Jessica Shenk of Virginia, and his nephews: Evan, Jason, and Chad Bachman, and Justin Hess. He was preceded in death by his brother, James N. Bachman, Jr.
A gathering to celebrate Robert's life will be held at a future date for which an announcement will be made. Please make contributions in his memory to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
