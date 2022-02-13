Robert E. Arter, 94, formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his home in Florida surrounded by family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Earl and Sarah (Blessing) Arter. He was the loving husband of Arla Mae (Armstrong) Arter of 71 years who passed away just a short time before on December 31, 2021.
In his earlier years, he worked as a milkman and a truck driver. After he retired, he really enjoyed working for Mercedes Benz delivering & picking up cars. Spending time with his family playing dominos & eating ice cream were among his favorite things. When he wasn't with family, we would find him in his study as he loved to read the Bible and any books about Jesus. He was a member of New Life Assembly of God, Lancaster.
Surviving are his twin daughters, Dianne L., wife of Robert R. Shaub, and Donna L., wife of Hugh E. Miller, both of Dunnellon, FL, a son, Dennis L., husband of Candy (Faust) Arter, East Petersburg, 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, a brother, Donald L. Arter, married to Judith (Shrum) Arter, Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Kenneth, a sister, Jean (Myers).
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit: www.robertsofdunnellon.com
