Robert E. Anne, 50, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on August 26, 2020. He was the son of Donna and John Anne, Jr. of Akron, Pennsylvania. Robert graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1988. He first attended the University of Mississippi and was a 1994 graduate of St. Joseph University.
In addition to his parents, Robert is survived by his sister, Debra Beighley of Millersville, Pennsylvania and his two children, Kendall and Robert, Jr. who both live in Aldie, Virginia.
Robert was a first grade teacher at Hugh Mercer Elementary school in Fredericksburg, VA for the last fifteen years for a total of 20 years with the Fredericksburg Public School District.
He was a devoted father and accomplished many things in his life. He played baseball, soccer, and basketball in high school. Robert was a baseball pitcher while he attended St. Joseph University. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and NASCAR racing. His hobbies included singing karaoke, collecting sports and movie memorabilia, and attending classic car shows.
In lieu of cards and flowers, family and friends are asked to visit everloved.com and contribute to his memorial fund.
A Celebration of Life drop-in will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Akron Fire Hall, 1229 Main St., Akron, PA.
