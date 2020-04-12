Robert E. Ammon

Robert "Bob" E. Ammon, 80, of Gordonville, PA passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Mount Joy Hospice. Born in Gap, to the late Earl and Blanche Templeton Ammon. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl, Jr. and D. Donald, both of Gap and his sister, Gladys "Sally" Bouder of Lititz.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, May Ammon; his step children, Katherine Elizabeth Radtke and Lewis David Hunter; his five grandchildren; his four great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Robert was a gentle, courageous person, who showed kindness to others even as he faced the rigors of cancer and other health challenges. He faithfully loved his family and church family. With a continuing sense of humor, his chuckle and grin were uniquely his own. Chocolate cake, ice cream, and gardening were favorites.
Robert was an Army veteran, with his service including a tour in Germany. He worked in the trucking and hotel industries.
Due to the current coronavirus situation, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date, at the Limeville United Methodist Church. Please check the website below for upcoming details.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Limeville United Methodist Church, 5783 Limeville Road, Gap, PA 17527.
To send a condolence, please visit Robert's memorial page at: www.CremationPA.com.
