Robert Douglas Evans

Robert Douglas "Doug" Evans, 91, of Manheim, died peacefully on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Legends of Lititz. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Vera H. Hunchberger Evans. Doug was the loving husband of the late E. Joan Earhart Evans who died in 2015.
He was a faithful member of Calvary Church, Lancaster and a former member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. He was a graduate of Manheim High School, class of 1949. A United States Army Veteran who served in Korea. Doug worked at the Fuller Company, Manheim as a systems analyst. He was a former member of the Manheim Lions Club and served as a past President.
Doug loved baseball. He played minor league baseball for the Chicago Cubs in 1950. He played in the Lancaster County baseball league in the 1950s and 60s. In 1952, playing for Lititz, they won the Lancaster City-County championship.
Surviving is a daughter, Leslie C. Evans, of Manheim, two sons: Jonathan D. husband of Pamela Evans, of Manheim, Curtis D. Evans, of Mechanicsburg, four grandchildren, J.C., Jennifer, Aidan and Griffin, two great-grandchildren, Josie and Sadie Evans, three brothers, Jere husband of Mary Evans, of Lancaster, Michael husband of Jane Evans, of Myerstown and Thomas husband of Cindy Evans, of Manheim. Preceding him in death are three sisters, Gladys Mowery, Patsy Detweiler, and Jesse Strickler.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Doug's Funeral service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Tuesday March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 PM until the time of service. There will also be a viewing and time of visitation with the family at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, PA 17545, on Monday, March 6, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
Those desiring can send contributions in Doug's memory to, Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
