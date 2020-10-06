Robert DeMora, 85, a Lancaster native who became a prolific and acclaimed Hollywood costume and scenic designer, died suddenly Sept. 21, 2020 at his home in Jeffersonville, N.Y.
Bob, or "Bobby" to his beloved family, was a costume and wardrobe designer over the span of a quarter-century for more than 25 films, including such box-office hits as "Marathon Man," "Winter Kills," "Risky Business," "Beaches" and "The Birdcage."
He was perhaps best known as the costume designer for concert tours and television and film productions starring the flamboyant Bette Midler, a friend for 50 years. He was nominated in 1997 for Primetime Emmys for outstanding art direction and costume design for a variety or music program for "Diva Las Vegas," a concert documentary starring Ms. Midler.
Born in Lancaster on Oct. 22, 1934, to the late Robert and Winifred Snyder DeMora, Robert Schuler DeMora, Jr. graduated in 1952 from McCaskey High School, where he helped to design, direct and produce several student plays. In 2005, he was recognized by McCaskey as a distinguished alumnus with four other graduates in an annual ceremony.
He studied on scholarship for two years at the Whitney Art School, in New Haven, Conn., and later at Cooper Union in New York. Before moving to New York full-time to pursue his career, he designed sets for productions at the Mount Gretna Playhouse and also for Kiwanis and Green Room productions in Lancaster and the Lancaster Opera Workshop.
A painter and artist extraordinaire, he did designs that were featured in regional theaters, ballet companies, music videos and nightclub acts. He was a long-time member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
He lived in Los Angeles before moving back to New York, then to the Catskills. He briefly owned a second home in Old Town Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Audrey Caldwell, and his partner, Marc Henri. He is survived by a sister, Michelle Dorsey of Lancaster, as well as two nephews and two nieces. He always loved to return to Lancaster regularly to visit as many cousins as he could. He adored them -- and they adored his wit, charm and thoughtfulness.
He was buried at Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville.
