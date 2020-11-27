Robert Delano Pennington, age 87, of Brethren Village, passed away unexpectedly November 24, 2020 at UPMC Kissel Hill Hospital. He was born March 27, 1933 in Horman, West Virginia to Russell and Lina Bell (Lambert) Pennington. His parents named him after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
Robert served two years of I.W. service 1953-1955 in the Maintenance Department of Lancaster General Hospital. It was during this time he met his wife Elsie (Fehr). They were married October 6, 1956. Had their 64th anniversary in 2020. He returned home for a year, but when he was contacted by LGH about his willingness to return, he accepted and worked nine more years.
He worked from 1965 to 1981 as head of the Packing Department at American Seed Company which was on North Prince Street in Lancaster. From 1982-2009 he was the custodian at Locust Grove Mennonite School in Smoketown. He was former member of East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church. From 1970-1980 he served as the main opener and closer of the church building for all public meetings.
Robert is survived by his wife, Elsie M. Pennington, a brother, Blake (Ethel) in Schwenksville, PA and a sister, Thelma (Charles) Kovaleski in Susquehanna, PA as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two sisters, Elizabeth Pennington and Martha Bowman.
He enjoyed yard work, reading and bus trips.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A Graveside Service will follow at 12:15 PM at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery with Pastor Todd Friesen officiating. Please wear a mask.
Flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Mennonite Missions, P.O. Box 458, Salunga, PA 17538-0458. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
