Robert Dean Saxman, 84, of Hallam passed away at his residence on August 28th, 2019. He was born in Rural Valley, PA to the late Robert T. and Helen Saxman. Known as Dean to his family and friends, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Dean worked for Harley Davidson for 32 years and Toomey Auction Services for 42 years. He learned the value of discipline and working hard as a boy raised on a farm. Dean was a man of faith and great principle. He was witty, had a great sense of humor, and was on time for everything. If he was 15 minutes early, he was running late. Dean was very proud of his yard and garden. He was avid about growing plants, gardening in the Summer, doing word books, grocery shopping, and watching Gunsmoke. In his younger years, he liked to fish and hunt. Dean enjoyed his beer and visiting local breweries, chewing snuff, and loved sweets. He was a devoted member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Columbia where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus 2294, the Holy Name Society, Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, and served as an usher. Dean's greatest joy came from spending time with his family. He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Marge, for 59 years this October 1st. He loved his sons and grandchildren and gave them the greatest gift of his love and his time. He especially loved spending time with his family and his brother-in-law, Frank and his family on the shores of the Outer Banks, NC every summer for the past 30 years. Dean's love will be forever in his family's hearts.
Dean leaves behind his wife of almost 59 years, Margaret Saxman of Hallam; his sons, Bob Saxman, husband of the late Cheryl Saxman of York, Jim Saxman of York; 3 grandchildren, Kyle Saxman, Ryan Saxman and his wife Alexis, Lindsay Saxman all of York; step-grandson, Andrew Barninger of California; 3 sisters, Sheila, wife of Bill Weckerly of Minneola, FL, Denise, wife of Chuck Barger of Butler, PA, Sue, wife of Ron Miller of Natrona Heights, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 121 S. 2nd St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wrightsville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Peter Catholic Church or the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 2951 Whiteford Rd # 304, York, PA 17402. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.