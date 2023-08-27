Robert "Darrell" Hauck, 82, of Lancaster was born September 22, 1940, and went to be Heaven's soccer coach on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Darrell was the son of the late John and Anna Vera Hauck.
Darrell graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1958. He then attended York College. On August 17, 1963, he married Paulette Kauffman. He worked for AC and S, owned several businesses, and sold advertising for Lenfest. He last worked for IU-13 as a paraeducator.
Darrell enjoyed spending time with family, Jeopardy, sports and especially Alabama Football.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Paulette Hauck of Lancaster; two sons: Matthew husband of Kimberly of Houtzdale and Tyler husband of Sharon of Lewis Center, OH; 4 grandchildren: Dillon Hauck, Cassandra Andresky wife of Ryan Petrina, Rylee Hauck and Nathan Hauck; and one great grandson Cayden Hauck.
Darrell will now be able to eternally watch all the sports he wants with the angels. Roll Tide.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service.
