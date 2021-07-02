Robert D. Wiley, 72, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2021. He was born on May 3, 1949 in Lancaster PA. A son of the late S. Clayton (Pud) and AnnaBell (Booth) Wiley, he is survived by his wife, Raegan Wiley, son Robert Wiley, Jr., husband of Kimberly Wiley of Reinholds, daughter, Torie Rose of Manns Choice, grandchildren, Devin husband of Samantha, Jared, Madison, & Makenna Wiley, Jensun & Tempra Claycomb, great-grandchildren, Kyler, Gabrielle, and Ezra, sister, Judy (Wiley) Benedict of Peach Bottom, brothers, Wade Wiley of Peach Bottom, and Leslie Wiley of Lancaster, in addition to many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by former wife, Kathy M. (Eshleman) Wiley.
A 1967 graduate of Solanco High School and a recipient of the Who's Who in America Award, Bob was also a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a former plant manager of Dallco Industries, York & Everette, PA. Bob was an entrepreneur at heart and became the owner of the Riddlesburg Country Market. Among many other achievements and accomplishments over the years, he enjoyed playing, coaching, and managing fastpitch softball in Lancaster County as well as umpiring and serving as President on the board of the Everett Little League. He was a PIAA umpire for High School Girls Softball and served as an assistant coach of the Everett High School Girls Softball Team. He also served as the President of the Altoona Corvette Club and was an active member of the Bedford United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and served on the Trustee board.
Bob loved to socialize and make people laugh. He was known to "cut a rug" at gatherings with music. His sense of humor will be greatly missed, continue to dance like nobody's watching! Until we see you again The Love of my life, Dad and Pap!
Friends and Family will gather to celebrate Bob's Life at the Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566 on Saturday July 10th. Celebration of life service will be from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM with refreshments following.
