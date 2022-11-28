Robert D. Rutter, age 91, of Lititz formerly of Paradise, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was the husband of Ella Rynier Rutter, with whom he celebrated 69 years of marriage on October 10th. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Ashmer & Fannie Bowers Rutter. He was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise. He graduated from the former Paradise High School, class of 1950. Bob served his country in the Korean Conflict. He retired from Case New Holland where he had worked as a machinist. Bob enjoyed doing bird carvings and duck decoys, traveling, gardening and woodworking.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Michael S. husband of Susan Kelly Rutter of Alpharetta, GA, Sharon M. wife of Richard "Dick" Hershey of Strasburg, R. Brian husband of Patty Pini Rutter of Lancaster, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 sisters: Mary Gibbs, Tucson, AZ and Kathleen Lichty, Lancaster.
A memorial service will take place at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Thursday, December 1st at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until time of service. There will be a private family viewing and burial prior to the service.
