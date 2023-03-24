Robert D. Rinier, 60, of New Providence passed away at his home on Saturday, March 18. 2023. He was born in Lancaster, PA to Robert and Irene (Burkey) Rinier.
Robert was employed at Mac-It Corporation in Lancaster for many years. He was a past member of the Lititz VFW, Post NO. 1463. Robert was an avid deer hunter during his free time. He also enjoyed watching sports and was a big fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Flyers and Penn State Football. When not watching sports, Robert loved watching NASCAR. Most of all, Robert enjoyed spending time with his loving family.
Robert is survived by his daughters: Nicole L. Bleacher and Lynzee Rinier; his fiancée, Cynthia Metzger; his grandchildren, Autumn and baby Connor; his siblings, Ronald Rinier (husband of Alfreda), Donald Rinier (husband of Robin) and Beverly Kaylor; his father, Robert L. Rinier and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family will receive friends Monday, March 27, 2023 from 5 PM to 6 PM at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584 with a celebration of Robert's life to begin at 6 PM.
Friends may send online condolences to: SnyderFuneralhome.com
