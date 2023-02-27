Robert D. Hargan, age 88, formerly of Willow Street, passed away in Myrtle Beach, SC on Friday, February 24, 2023. He was the husband of the late LaVonne "Vonnie" Sheaffer Hargan who passed away on May 25, 2013. He was born in Philadelphia, son of the late Franklin K. & Elsie M. French Hargan and foster son of the late Elisha T. & Clara Groff Shivery.
Surviving are 2 children: Stephen husband of Carol Hargan of Lancaster, Kimberly wife of the late Michael Darnell of Myrtle Beach, SC, 3 grandchildren: Lakisha wife of Brad Welch, Fred husband of April Hammer and Sheena wife of Todd Gabriel, 5 great grandchildren: Harper, TJ, Copper, Grace and Bay. Also surviving are 2 foster sisters: Louise M. Stauffer of Christiana, C. Joanne Rhoades of Quarryville. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Franklin and George Hargan, Elsie Middleton and Betty Schuman.
Funeral service will take place at the Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA, on Friday, March 3 at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating. Interment will be in the Quarryville Cemetery. Reynoldsandshivery.com
