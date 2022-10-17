Robert D. Dugan

Robert D. "Bobby" Dugan, 78, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, he was the only child of the late Arthur J. and Marie (Buchanan) Dugan. Bobby was the loving husband of Minok (Lee) Dugan, and they celebrated 42 years of marriage this past July. He was a loving father to their daughter, Nancy Marie Zakroff and her husband Adam, of Havertown, PA.
Bobby lived a wonderful life. After graduating from high school, he obtained a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from St. Joseph's University. As a member of the U.S. Army, he honorably served his country stateside during the Vietnam War era. He worked for many years in sales, and later became a delivery driver for ACME Markets, retiring after 23 years. Following retirement, he enjoyed traveling to Ireland and Italy. He loved driving, and along with his wife, extensively traveled the east coast and explored many national parks. When he wasn't traveling, he enjoyed taking friends and family out to eat, and going to car and truck shows.
A viewing will take place from 6 8 PM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, and from 10 11 AM on Thursday, October 20, at the funeral home, where funeral services will begin at 11 AM. Interment with military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bobby's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com