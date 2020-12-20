Robert D. DiFrancesco, 82, died December 17, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital-UPMC Pinnacle, Harrisburg, PA. He was born January 23, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of the late Arturo and Esterina (Luciano) DiFrancesco of Mystic Islands, NJ. Loving husband of MaryAnn (Cavicchio) DiFrancesco, wife of 60 years.
Bob worked tirelessly as an Operator Engineer for the International Order of Operator Engineers Local 542 for 45 years. He devoted 25 years as a member of the Boy Scouts of America where he received the Order of the Arrow. He was also a member of Chandler Lodge No. 227, F. & A.M. of Reading, PA, National Camping Travelers - East Penn Chapter 12 where he was a past 5th District Director, and a Sir Knight in the Order of the Amaranth - Lancaster Court #70 where he was a Deputy Grand Royal Patron.
He had many family and friends with whom he made lasting relationships. He enjoyed camping, family, and hanging out with his grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife, Bob is survived by three children: Regina (William) Bellamy of Runnemede, NJ, Ronald DiFrancesco of Perkiomenville, PA, and Ronda (David) Rice of Denver, PA; six grandchildren: Kristina, Ashley, Rachel, Nicholas, Ryan, and Stephanie; as well as three great-grandchildren: Jace, Jaxon, and Avery. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son: Robert.
Services are private and being conducted at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Amaranth Diabetes Research, c/o Kimberly Webster, P.O. Box 423, West Middlesex, PA 16159. Please state "charity project" in the memo line.
