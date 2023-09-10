Robert D. "Bob" Schreiber, 71, of Lancaster, died peacefully Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Penn State Lancaster Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Sharon L. (McCullough) Schreiber, and they celebrated 36 years of marriage this past February 14th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Donald E. and Joanne (Landis) Schreiber. Bob was the co-owner of "Don and Bob Schreiber's Used Cars" in Manheim from 1971-1993, was a retail manager for Boscov's and Kmart dept. stores from 1993-2010, and was a "joval" bus driver for the residents at Masonic Villages at Elizabethtown from 2011-2018. He was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1970. Bob was a member of the Worship Center, Leola. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in McKean County.
Surviving in addition to his wife Sharon is a daughter Jessica wife of Jason Donnelly, Kennedyville, MD; two step-daughters Tamra wife of Kevin Wunderly, Mesa, AZ, Autumn McCullough, Ephrata; four grandchildren Christopher and Jillian English, and Brayden and Cameron Wunderly; three sisters Karen wife of Mel Miller, Kane, Rev. Debra Schreiber, Lancaster, Candace Schreiber, Kane; and two brothers Donald E. Schreiber, Harrisburg, Corey D. Schreiber, Kane.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend his Celebration of Life service at The Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM. The funeral service will be livestreamed at Worshipcenter.org/livestream. Please join the family after the service for fellowship and refreshments. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be sent to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.T2T.org or Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, P.O. Box 64264, Phoenix, AZ 85082 or SRWHMG.org. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com