Robert D. "Bob" Roth, 88, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Born in Lititz, Bob was the son of the late Stella (Royer) and David Roth. He was the beloved husband to Patricia "Patti" (Kauffman) Roth for almost 60 years.
Bob was a 1951 graduate of Lititz (Warwick) High School. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956, serving in the Korean War. Bob's tour of duty on the USS Wasp Aircraft Carrier allowed him to experience many diverse countries overseas. He went on to obtain his bachelor's degree from West Chester College and his master's degree from Temple University. Prior to his retirement in 1992, he was employed as a teacher for Conestoga Valley School District for over 31 years.
Bob thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, frequently hiking, fishing, and observing wildlife. He had an avid interest and love for music, especially Frank Sinatra, and was a lifelong member of Lititz Moravian Church. Bob treasured the yearly vacations taken to the beach with his family. His incredible sense of humor and kind heart will be missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his wife Patti; his children: Brian T. Roth of Lancaster and Shawn D. Roth, husband of Andrea Roth (Ralston) of Sinking Spring, PA; his grandchildren: Gillian and Flynn Roth, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by 10 siblings.
The family will be holding a private funeral ceremony for Bob.
Friends and family will be received from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Saturday, April 10th, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
