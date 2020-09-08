Robert D. Bartholomew, 66, of Ephrata, PA, went home to be with Jesus on August 21, 2020. He fought a good fight since his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer one year ago, but lost his battle at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital with his family lovingly by his side. Born on August 6, 1954 in Ephrata, PA, Bob was the son of the late Daniel and Mamie (Miller) Bartholomew.
Bob was a Machinist at Weaver Industries in Denver, PA for 44 years, where he retired in 2018. He was an avid sports enthusiast with his favorite teams being the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees and Boston Celtics. He loved to fish, and especially enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren. He loved to play quoits and corn hole and played in and won many tournaments locally over the years. His children and his grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Bob also enjoyed his monthly poker nights with his buddies. Bob had so many friends and made an impression on everyone he met with his quick wit, great sense of humor and kind nature. He would never turn down a chance to help someone in need. There are many people in the county who are walking around with his blood, since he had been a faithful blood donor for many, many years. In his younger years, he was a member of the Bachman Auctioneer softball team of Ephrata. Bob will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.
Bob is survived by his two sons, Robert (Bobby), married to Michelle (Pope) of Denver, and Brandon, married to Michelle (Wenger) of Denver, three grandchildren, Briana, Gavin and Lian. He is also survived by his sisters, June Keller of Reamstown, Robin, married to Dean Rearich of Ephrata, Kathy, married to Timothy Rickenbach of Ephrata, Teresa Hersh, partner to Brian Wealand, of Ephrata, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his grandson, Alec Bartholomew of Virginia, and brothers, Timothy Bartholomew (Deb Getz) of Ephrata, and Jeffrey Miller (Deb Snyder) of Ephrata.
The family would like to thank the Wellspan Ephrata Cancer center staff for their wonderful care of Bob during his treatment, he had nothing but great things to share about his experiences there, and the Wellspan ICU for their wonderful care at the end of his life.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11AM to 6 PM at Reinholds Post #6759 VFW, 250 Brunners Grove Road, Reinholds. A memorial service will begin at 12 PM with cornhole to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to pancreatic cancer research at www.cancerresearch.org/pancreatic.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.