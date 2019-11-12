Robert Christopher "Rob" Drumm, 37, of Willow Street, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Christopher M. Drumm, of New Providence, and Adrienne F. Sevast, of Florida.
Rob was a graduate of Salem High School in Virginia Beach. After high school, he found employment in the construction industry, most recently working for Rain Catchers Seamless Spouting.
Rob was a talented artist and dedicated Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his dog, 'Kane'.
In addition to his parents, Rob is survived by a stepmother, Toni Drumm, and siblings, Danielle, Caroline, and Benjamin Drumm, all of New Providence; paternal grandparents, Susan and Donald Miller, of Willow Street; and maternal grandparents, Kathleen and George Hoover, of Florida, and George Sevast, of Florida. He was preceded in death by a sister, Heather Drumm, and paternal grandfather, Jeremy Drumm.
A Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a viewing at the church from 5 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rob's memory to Pitties.Love.Peace, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue, advocacy, and education of pit bull breeds. (Make checks payable to, and mail to: Pitties Love Peace, Inc., P.O. Box 534, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.)
