Robert Christopher Lueke, 28, of Peach Bottom was born on December 8, 1994 and passed away May 29, 2023. Bobby is survived by his wife, Alexandria Royer Lueke; 4 children: Kelsey (9), Mackenzie (7), Paislee (6), and Roland Christopher Lueke. He is also survived by his father, William P. Lueke of Hostetter, PA and his madre, Kim Noeth of Mount Joy, PA; along with 7 brothers, 3 sisters, 3 nephews, and 3 nieces.
Bobby served in the United States Army at Fort Lee, where he was honorably discharged with a National Defense Service Medal, as well as an Army Service Ribbon. Bobby had a passion for cooking and was a loving and devoted father. His ability to make others laugh and smile was infectious. Bobby valued family above all else.
A viewing will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West Fourth St., Quarryville, PA on Tuesday June 6, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. Private interment with military honors will be in the Quarryville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist with final expenses at: https://gofund.me/1ddb065d
Memories can be shared at dewalds.com