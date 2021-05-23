Robert Charles Shober, Sr. March 2, 1942-May 19, 2021

Robert C. "Bob" Schober, Sr., age 79 of Honey Brook, formerly of Lancaster and Amarillo, TX, passed away peacefully at Brandywine Hospital, Coatesville on May 19, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Lancaster, son of late Milton C. Schober, Jr. and Jane Johnson Schober. Bob's sister, Bonnie Clark is deceased. Surviving step brothers include: Howard (Rip) Snavely, Newmanstown, PA; Ron Snavely, Quarryville, PA; John Snavely Newmanstown, PA; and a step sister Linda Snavely, Sandy Hill, PA.
He attended Octorara High School and later received a GED and a BA in Substance Abuse at Amarillo College.
He was a proud Navy veteran and served two tours of duty. He was trained at the Great Lakes Training facility from 1959 for 18 weeks and graduated as a Sonar technician, Radar mechanic. He worked on antenna improvement and Radar maintenance. He received a national Defense Medal. He served on the USS Orion and the USS Battleship Carrier Randolf. He was an electrician third class. His naval group proudly participated in the recovery of Lt. Col. John H. Glenn, USMC, after he completed three obits around the earth in a Mercury capsule on June 20, 1962. He received an Honorable Discharge on March 10, 1965.
He worked as a construction Electrician at B. J. Baldwin Electric and Maintenance at St. Mary's School, Amarillo, Tx. Upon returning to PA, he worked for Keares Electric. He retired from B. J. Baldwin Electric in 2012.
There are three surviving children: Robert C. Schober, Jr. of Ephrata, PA, Tammy Schober of Quarryville, PA; and Paul M. Schober of New Holland, PA. Bob is survived by his wife Barbara Ranck Schober, Honey Brook for 35 wonderful years. They enjoyed traveling, the southwestern states, their dogs and movies.
They are members of St. Peter Church, West Brandywine, PA.
Bob enjoyed the outdoors and was very interested in minerals. His wish was to mine gold.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11 AM from Saint Peter Catholic Church, 2835 Manor Road, West Brandywine, PA 19320. Interment with U.S. Navy Honors will be held at the All Souls Cemetery. For directions to the church, please visit www.saintpeterchurch.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Robert to St. Peter Catholic Church at the above address.
