Robert Charles Coches, 79, of East Manchester Township, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at his residence.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., in York, with a viewing from 9-10:30 a.m. The service will be webcast live and can be viewed by searching Robert’s obituary on HeffnerCare.com. York County Veterans Honor Guard will be providing military honors at the start of the service. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville.
Mr. Coches was born in Avon Park, FL on January 19, 1943, the son of the late John Charles Coches and Edna Mae (Wortman) Coches. He retired as a project manager for Bob Smith Contracting in Marietta.
Bob was a member of City Gate Church in Lancaster, where he was involved with their Christian Farmers Outreach program. He was a 1960 graduate of Sharon High School in Sharon, PA. He received his Language Degree from Syracuse University and his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Freedom University in Florida. He had a part in renovating many historical and government installations. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Bob leaves five children, Michael Coches and his wife Kelly, Meaghan Shoop and her husband Bryan, Kristen Hogue, Jonathan Coches, and Stefanie Coches; two grandchildren; and a brother Ken Coches.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Farmers Outreach, P.O. Box 136, Hamstead, MD 21074. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
