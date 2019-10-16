Robert C. VanAulen, 59, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Leanne M. (Miller) Van Aulen.
Born in Lancaster on January 19, 1960, he was a son of the late Paul B. VanAulen and Shirley J. Everhart.
Robert was a 1977 graduate of J.P McCaskey High School. He worked for GSM Roofing in Ephrata for 30 years.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by two sons – Joshua K. Snyder and Jason M. Snyder; three grandsons – Damian, Jacob, and Lincoln; two brothers – Paul and Barry VanAulen; and a sister, Kathy Siefred.
At Robert's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to CCMS Mini Thon, 101 East Evergreen Road, Lebanon, PA 17042 or LA Youth Camp, P.O. Box 684, St. Clairsville, OH 43950. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at: thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com