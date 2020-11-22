Robert C. Martin, 62, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 20, 2020 after a brief illness.
Bob had an appreciation for nature and lived a simple quiet life. He enjoyed spending time with family.
Bob worked for Ephrata Area Rehab Services for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother Vera W. Martin, father Amos L. Martin and step mother F. Eleanor Weaver Martin.
He is survived by a brother, Barry L. Martin, husband of Ruth E Martin, Akron; two nieces: Jessica, wife of Matthew Keith, Ephrata and Angela, wife of Andrew Zinkan, Ephrata: one nephew Ryan Martin, companion of Megan Stuckey, of NY; three great nieces; and one great nephew.
Bob will be lovingly missed by his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wellspan Philhaven and or the American Kidney Fund.
A public celebration of life graveside will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Hinkletown Mennonite Church Cemetery, 2031 Division Hwy., Ephrata, PA 17522. All are welcome.