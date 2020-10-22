Robert C. Maloney, Jr., age 66, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Lancaster, PA went home on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
He was born in Lancaster, PA on October 5, 1954 and graduated from Milton Hershey School where he was a lifer. Bob drove a truck for APA transport and UPS and also drove a school bus for the Hempfield School District. He was an avid sports fan and was deeply devoted to his family.
Bob was preceded in death by his biological father, Robert C. Maloney, Sr.; his mother, Eileen (Brimmer) Miller and a sister, Sandra Marks. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Lori A. (Marshall) Maloney; two children, Michelle L. Maloney of Lancaster, PA and Kyle R. Maloney and his wife, Jessica of Lancaster, PA; a step son, Tim Toye of Temple, PA and his father that raised him, Norman Miller. Bob is also survived by four siblings, James Maloney, Cynthia Maloney, Ron Miller and Carol Miller; four granddaughters; three great-grandchildren and his two beloved Irish Setters, Brandi and Lexi.
A celebration his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the GoFundMe page setup for Bob's final expenses by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/bob-maloney-jr-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf
