Robert C. Maiers

Robert C. "Bob" Maiers, 66, of Lititz, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Victoria A. Maiers with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage, soon to be 41 on August 2nd.
Bob was born December 30, 1954 in Burlington, Iowa. His family moved to Altoona, PA in the late 1960's and he graduated in 1973 from Altoona Area High School. In 1980, Bob married Victoria and graduated from Penn State Altoona with an Associate Degree in Nuclear Engineering. He received an award for being the most outstanding student that year. He then worked for PP&L for 10 years before moving to Lititz in 1989 and returning to Penn State Harrisburg where he obtained his B.S in Environmental Engineering and his professional Engineering License. Bob worked for the Department of Environmental Protection in Harrisburg until his retirement in 2014.
Bob loved hiking, fishing, playing tennis and all outdoor activities. In the fall he would take his beloved Brittany, Rhett, and go pheasant hunting. They were a great team. Bob loved his dogs, Rhett and Scarlett, and his cat, Josepher. Bob enjoyed watching all sports and in retirement became an avid cook. He loved to share his great meals with his friends.
Preceding Bob in death were his parents, Leo F. Maiers and Amelia Clare Maiers. Surviving are his siblings, Maria Maiers of Lancaster, James Maiers of Radcliff, KY, Paul Maiers of Alexandria, VA, and John Maiers of Alameda, CA. Also surviving are Megan, David, Michelle, Clare, Isaac and Deborah Maiers, his nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, Bob would have liked donations made in his memory to your favorite charity. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Victoria, his pets, and his surviving family.