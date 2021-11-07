Robert C. Knapp, 81, of Juniper Village, Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at his residence.
Born July 19, 1940, in Columbia, he was a son of the late William C. and Mary C. (Storm) Knapp.
An avid golfer, he had been employed by U.S. Air, for nearly 25 years, prior to his retirement. Bob was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Lancaster.
Bob is survived by his loving daughters, Dawn Knapp of Houston, TX, Diane Knapp of Portland, OR, Rochelle Kregar of Tucson, AZ and Kimberly Eberly of NC. He is also survived by three grandchildren and his brothers, William J. Knapp of Landisville and James F. Knapp of Washington Boro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Knapp and sister, Mary T. Knapp.
His Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday November 9, 2021 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, with Rev. Peter I. Hahn, officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends prior to the Mass, from 10:30 to 11:00 A.M., at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or at heart.org.
Those wishing to share memories or offer condolences are invited to visit CentralPACremation.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Inc., Harrisburg.