Robert C. Hughes, 91, of Lancaster went home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2022. He is reunited with his wife Esther, the love of his life for 65 years who went to be with the Lord 3 months prior on January 12, 2022.
Bob retired from MGS Trailers in Denver, PA as a brake press operator foreman. After retirement he joined his wife in her cleaning business. The two of them were inseparable. Bob and Esther faithfully attended Calvary Church on Landis Valley Road for many years. They were loved and admired by all who knew them.
Bob loved spending time with family. He was a devoted father to his children. He also enjoyed bowling, dancing (with his wife), playing Yahtzee, and going to the movies. Bob and Esther loved going out to eat with their many friends, where they would make more friends at the tables nearby.
He is survived by his son, Charles, 2 daughters, Sandra and Tearsa, 4 grandchildren: Jared, Aaron, Jotham and Sabrina, 2 great-grandchildren, Jaylinn and Ryan, Jr. and 3 children from a previous marriage, Christine, David and Mark.
A memorial service will not be held.
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »