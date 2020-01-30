Robert C. Hartman, 93, of Fayetteville and formerly of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10-11am at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Fileys Cemetery, Dillsburg.
