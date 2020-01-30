Robert C. Hartman, 93, of Fayetteville and formerly of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital.

Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10-11am at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Fileys Cemetery, Dillsburg.

To sign an online guestbook please visit: www.cocklinfuneralhome.com

Send flowers to the family of Robert Hartman
Service information

Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Cocklin Funeral Home Inc
30 N Chestnut St
Dillsburg, PA 17019
Feb 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM
Cocklin Funeral Home Inc
30 N Chestnut St
Dillsburg, PA 17019
