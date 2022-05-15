Robert C. Galligan

Robert C. "Bob" Galligan, 80, of Lancaster, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord, surrounded by his loving family on May 11, 2022. Born in Montclair, NJ, he was the son of the late Raymond E. and Rose W. (Kelly) Galligan. He shared over 43 beautiful years of marriage with Linda (Flosser) Galligan.
Bob was a devoted Catholic his entire life. In Lancaster he was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church before transitioning to St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and during his time at St. Joseph Catholic Church he was a special eucharist minister. Bob cared deeply for his faith and his community. While living in Arizona, he was a Big Brother and in New Jersey, he was a Member of the Ancient Hibernians. He and Linda also volunteered their time with Worldwide Marriage Encounter. In his free time, Bob was an avid sports fan and could frequently be found cheering for the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Rangers, NY Giants, and was a die-hard Notre Dame fan.
He will be sorely missed by his loving wife Linda; their son, Professor Joshua M. Galligan of Richmond, VA; brother, Raymond J. Galligan (Jana Stone) of Sanibel, FL; twin sister, Patricia Mokracek (Michael "Micky") of Brick, NJ; his cousin and virtual brother Thomas C. Galligan, Jr., (Susan Stokes) of Baton Rouge, LA; a brother-in-law, Kenny Flosser (Cynthia Sharpe) of Millersville; 6 nieces and 2 nephews. He was preceded in passing by several aunts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 20, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, officiated by Father Dan Powell. A viewing will take place at the church, on Friday from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass. Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 6-7PM. Interment will follow Mass at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Highways Shrine Oblates of St. Francis of de Sales, oblates.org/updates/shrine-restoration, which was dedicated to Bob's late uncle, Rev. John C. Kelly.
