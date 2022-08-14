Robert C. Brady, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the age of 80. Born June 24, 1942, in the Columbia, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence & Bessie Brady.
He worked for Penncast Foundry from 1965-2007. Everyone who knew him could say how hard of a worker he was. Robert was a very strong man mentally and physically. In his free time, he entertained his great-grandchildren who he held very close to his heart.
Robert is survived by his son Joseph Brady and wife Thelma Ann; grandson: Brandon Brady and great-grandchildren Haze and Alesana Brady. Sibliings: Earl Lowry, Grace Sholly, Catherine King, Gerald Brady and wife Susan, Harold Brady and wife Elaine, Barry Brady and wife Jody. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Myrna and son Robert Clarence Brady, Jr; Siblings: Dorothy Feltch, Donald Brady, James Brady, Michael Brady, and Kenneth Brady.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Robert's memory to the Columbia Animal Shelter. 265 S 10th St, Columbia, PA 17512. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, PA.