Robert C. Brady, 93, of St. Anne's Retirement Community, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. Born in McSherrystown, PA he was the son of the late Joseph and Sarah (Storm) Brady. He was the loving husband of Catherine I. (Fratelli) Brady with whom he shared over 67 years of marriage.
He retired from Huth Engineer, Inc. as a senior surveyor.
Robert volunteered for the Lafayette Fire Co., Meals on Wheels, Community dinners and was a member of the Pennsylvania Land Surveyors.
He was a longtime member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lancaster where he was involved in the bereavement committee and helped out with the annual bazaar.
Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Joseph F. Brady of Cochranville, PA, Michael C. Brady husband of Lori of Lancaster and Rose M. High wife of Richard of Strasburg. Also surviving are six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Anne's Retirement Community and Hospice & Community Care for the exceptional care that was provided to Robert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 11AM 11:30 AM at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community Day of Stay, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com