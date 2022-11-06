Robert C. Bovell, 63, entered into rest October 31, 2022 after a hard fought battle with non small cell lung cancer.
Born on September 24th, 1959 in Chester County, Pennsylvania to David R. Bovell, Sr. and Amelia (DiLabbio) Bovell, Robert was a long-time resident of Malvern, PA and Lancaster, PA. Robert was known among friends and family as the person who would always lend a hand. He always seemed to make friends wherever he went-the grocery store, the bank, the pharmacy and in church. He began working at a young age as the local newspaper delivery boy, and could remember the names and houses of all those on his delivery route almost 50 years later. He graduated from Great Valley High School in 1978. He then had a career in the warehousing industry, driving numerous lift and platform trucks for various companies including QVC, M&M Mars and Kunzler. A lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, Robert enjoyed the simple things in life-a good cup of coffee and York Peppermint Patties, watching old western movies and The Three Stooges, camping, and working on jigsaw puzzles with his daughter.
Robert is survived by his daughter Tiffany Bovell, son Dennis (Masumi) Bovell, mother Amelia Bovell, brother David (Sally) Bovell, Jr., sister Carol (Kevin) McGovern, sister Barbara Bovell, brother Phillip Bovell, stepdaughter Jordon (Ernie) Perez, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife Penny Bovell (Friedel), father David R. Bovell, Sr., and stepson Kyle Shickley.
Services will be held at LCBC Church, located at 313 W. Liberty St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 with visitation at 10AM. Service will begin at 11AM with repast following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks donations be made in Robert's name to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made to SnyderFuneralHome.com