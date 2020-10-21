Robert C. "Bob" Rabenau, 81, of Willow Street and The Villages, Florida, entered into rest on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Allan H. and Anne (Brown) Rabenau. He was the loving husband of Lucinda "Cindy" (Brown) Rabenau for 13 years.
Bob was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Palmer College of Chiropractic and had operated Rabenau Chiropractic Offices in Willow Street for 48 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, Florida, where he was an active volunteer in Operation Home Bound, providing meals for area shut-ins. Bob also volunteered for many years with the Willow Street Fire Company and was a member of the Washington Lodge #156 in Quarryville. Bob loved spending time with his family. He was a Penn State sports fan, enjoyed being outdoors, bird watching and was an avid tennis and platform tennis player as well as an instructor.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his step children, Michael, husband of Kim Blevins of Ephrata and Emily, wife of Stephen Fairfull of Landenberg. He is also survived by 4 step grandchildren: Lucas, Anna, Maddox, and Gene; a brother, Allan, husband of Jeanne Rabenau, nieces, Allison and Brooke and nephew, Allan.
At the request of the family, services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Operation Homebound, c/o North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Rd., Lady Lake, Florida 32159. Online guestbook at:
A living tribute »