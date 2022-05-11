Robert C. "Bob" Groff, 95, of Quarryville, entered his Heavenly Home on Saturday evening, May 7, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late R. Charles and Verdna L. (Welk) Groff. He was the loving husband of the late Mildred J. "Millie" Groff for 70 years at the time of her passing in January 2022.
Bob was a member of the last graduating class from Strasburg High School in 1944. He was a lifelong farmer and took great pride in his registered Holsteins. He was a member of the Sea-Going Cowboys, having cared for cows on a ship to Germany after WWII. He was also very involved with 4H and Rural Youth. Bob had retired from dairy and poultry farming and from the Pioneer Seeds Corn Co. Bob was a long- time, active member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren. He loved family get-togethers. Faith, family, and farming were all very important to him.
Bob is survived by his 5 children: Carol Best (John) of Stewartstown; Joyce Graybill (Dale) of Mount Joy; Sharon Enck of Quarryville; Suzanne (Jeff) Rutt of Strasburg; and Chuck (Carol) Groff of Quarryville; 13 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dale Enck and brothers, Jerre and Harry Groff.
A service celebrating Bob's life will take place at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Private interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren at the above address or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at:
A living tribute »