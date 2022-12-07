Robert C. "Bob" Beamenderfer, 93, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his residence. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late William C. and Anna (Zerphey) Beamenderfer. Bob was the companion of the late Beatrice S. "Boots" Wittel who passed away on June 4, 2014.
Bob was a graduate of Mount Joy High School class of 1947 and attended Thaddeus Stevens Trade School where he studied drafting. Bob was a skilled mason & draftsman. He worked for Hershey Lumber Company, J. C. Snavely & Sons, and J. H. Brubaker Lumber. Bob enjoyed traveling, gardening and golfing. He played golf in all 50 states. He was a member of Newtown United Methodist Church where he faithfully rang the bell on Sunday mornings. In his life, Bob drew the plans and laid the block and brick for each of his children's houses.
He is survived by three children, Eugene Beamenderfer, (Denise) of Palmyra, David Beamenderfer, (Kathy) of Mount Joy, and Wendy Farmer, (David) of Mount Joy; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
A funeral service honoring Bob's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Mount Joy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Newtown United Methodist Church, 1910 Iron Bridge Rd., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com