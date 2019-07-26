Robert C. Bigler, 75, a lifelong Columbia resident, passed away on July 24, 2019 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the son of the late George and Emma Smith Bigler and the husband of Teresa Fritz Bigler with whom he was married 55 years.
Bob retired in 2006 after 42 years of service from the former ITT Grinnell Corporation where he worked in the shipping department. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Columbia and enjoyed rooting for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
In addition to his wife are his sons, Robert S. Bigler; Gregory M. Bigler (Mary Musser); granddaughters, Adrienne Billet (A.J.); Kaylie Bigler; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Andrew; sisters, Susan Grove (Bill); Frances Pelen (Buzz) and Jane Frane. He was preceded in death by his siblings, George, Jim, Tom, Judy and Mary Anne.
A memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Sixth and Locust Sts. PO Box 391, Columbia PA 17512 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Beth Costlow, officiating. If desired, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.